‘Stronger together’: NATO steps up Arctic defence drills amid US pressure on allies

ROVANIEMI, Finland: NATO is increasing its military capabilities in the Arctic as the United States questions its allies’ willingness to defend shared interests, from the Middle East to the High North.

The alliance maintains that its support remains ironclad, with more than a dozen members recently taking part in Arctic drills in a show of force and solidarity.

Around 32,000 personnel from 14 NATO nations participated in a 10-day joint exercise across northern Norway and Finland – an operation known as Cold Response 26.

The drills, which ended on Mar 19, form part of a broader effort to ensure forces can respond to threats across multiple domains – air, sea, cyberspace and snow-covered terrain – in one of the world’s harshest environments.

“It creates a unique opportunity for, mostly, the battalion staff to train and to be a part of something bigger,” Alicia Alkert, a lieutenant-colonel in the Swedish Army, told CNA.

ADAPTING TO EXTREME CONDITIONS

Cold Response 26 was the first NATO exercise conducted under Arctic Sentry - an initiative launched in February to strengthen the alliance’s capabilities in the High North.

In Finland, more than 7,000 troops from countries including the US, United Kingdom and France were deployed for both live training and large-scale simulations.

The drills were conducted under an Article 5 scenario, meaning an attack on one NATO ally is treated as an attack on all.

“These types of exercises, just this venue that we have around us here – you can see all the equipment that we have here, soldiers interacting, building trust. That’s what the alliance is about – stronger together,” said Brigadier General Michael Carlen of the Swedish Army during the drills.