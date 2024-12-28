NATO to boost military presence in Baltic after cables 'sabotage'

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Friday: "We've got the situation under control, and we have to continue to work together vigilantly to make sure that our critical infrastructure is not damaged by outsiders."



Officials suspect the tanker is part of the Russian "shadow fleet", which refers to ships that transport Russian crude and oil products embargoed due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



The Eagle S vessel, which flies under the flag of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, was en route to Port Said in Egypt. Police suspect that the oil tanker's anchor might have damaged the power cable.