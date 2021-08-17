NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

BRUSSELS: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (Aug 17) that the alliance was surprised by the speed of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, but blamed Afghan leaders for the "tragedy".

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," he said.

"This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance was now working to ensure the safety of NATO's remaining civilian personnel and Afghan employees in Afghanistan.

Taliban rebels overran the Afghan capital at the weekend after the Western-backed government and resistance from its United States- and NATO-trained forces collapsed.