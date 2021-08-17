Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (right) shakes hands with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint news conference in Kabul on Feb 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Stringer)

17 Aug 2021 10:20PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 10:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (Aug 17) that the alliance was surprised by the speed of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, but blamed Afghan leaders for the "tragedy".

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," he said.

"This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance was now working to ensure the safety of NATO's remaining civilian personnel and Afghan employees in Afghanistan.

Taliban rebels overran the Afghan capital at the weekend after the Western-backed government and resistance from its United States- and NATO-trained forces collapsed.

Related:

Staff from Western embassies have relocated to the city's airport, which is under the protection of a rearguard of US troops deployed to cover the allied retreat.

"NATO has been working around the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul international airport," Stoltenberg said, after a meeting of senior NATO diplomats from alliance members.

"Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have remained to provide key functions under very challenging circumstances, including air traffic control, fuel and communications.

"Let me also thank the military forces of NATO allies - in particular Turkey, the United States and United Kingdom - for a vital role in securing the airport."

Stoltenberg said that NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, would remain at the airport "to coordinate and facilitate the evacuation" of NATO staff and Afghan employees.

"The Taliban must respect and facilitate the safe departure all those who wish to leave the airport and, as well, roads and border crossings must be open," he said.

"All Afghan men, women and children deserve to live in safety and dignity."

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Taliban

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us