Russia supporting North Korea nuclear programme in exchange for troops: NATO chief

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday (Dec 4) that Russia was giving support to North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes in exchange for Pyongyang sending troops to fight in the war with Ukraine He urged NATO members to send enough arms to Ukraine to change the course of the conflict as Russian forces make gains along the frontline."In return for troops and weapons, Russia is providing North Korea with support for its missile and nuclear programmes," Rutte told journalists after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers."These developments could destabilise the Korean Peninsula and even threaten the United States."Ukraine and its allies say North Korea has sent soldiers to Russia to fight alongside Moscow's forces in the Kursk region.Rutte has stressed the risk the alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang poses to the United States ahead of Donald Trump's return to office Washington's allies are trying to find ways to convince Trump that it is in his interest to keep up US support for Ukraine.