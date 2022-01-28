NATO chief sees 'wide range' of possible actions by Russia

BRUSSELS: Russia could conduct a "wide range" of aggressive acts against Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday (Jan 28), but he emphasised the window was still open to a peaceful and negotiated resolution.

While the military alliance is still not sure what the Kremlin might do, Stoltenberg told an event hosted by the US think-tank the Atlantic Council that Russia had several options available.

"Cyber (warfare) is one, coup efforts to topple the government in Kiev, sabotage - they have intelligence officers working inside Ukraine as we speak. So we need to be prepared for a wide range of different forms or aggressive actions by Russia against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

But he added he was "reluctant to be going too far into speculating, because the aim now is to try to reduce tensions ... We call on Russia to sit down and engage in talks to prevent these kind of scenarios and to find a political solution".