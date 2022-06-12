Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate

NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

12 Jun 2022 11:37PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 11:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HELSINKI: Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications are legitimate, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday (Jun 12) during a visit to Finland.

"These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it's about weapons exports," Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto while visiting him at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western defence alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has accused them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists.

Stoltenberg said Turkey was a key ally for the alliance due to its strategic location on the Black Sea between Europe and the Middle East, and cited the support it has provided to Ukraine since Russia sent troops into its neighbour on Feb 24. Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation".

"We have to remember and understand that no NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkiye," Stoltenberg said, using the Turkish pronunciation of the country's name, as preferred by Turkey and its President Tayyip Erdogan.

Stoltenberg and Niinisto said talks with Turkey would continue but gave no indication of progress in the negotiations.

"The summit in Madrid was never a deadline," Stoltenberg said, referring to a NATO meeting in Madrid at the end of June.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Finland Sweden

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us