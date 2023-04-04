From the Cold War to the Ukraine war: NATO in brief

PARIS: North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is the world's biggest military alliance, bringing together 30 European and North American countries who commit to defending each other in the event of an attack. After Finland joins on Tuesday (Apr 4), it will have 31 members.

The alliance was formed at the start of the Cold War to protect Western Europe against the threat of Soviet aggression but its remit and reach have expanded over time.

Here is a brief history of the organisation:

CONTAINING SOVIET THREAT

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is founded on Apr 4, 1949, by 12 countries alarmed by the Soviet Union's drive to install communist regimes across Eastern Europe.

The original signatories of the founding Washington Treaty are Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the United States.

The treaty's key Article 5 states that "an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all" and requires a reaction, "including the use of armed force".

Moscow's response is to set up a rival club of 12 communist countries called the Warsaw Pact.

BALKAN WARS

After the Soviet Union falls apart in 1991, NATO gets drawn into the Balkan wars.

In 1994, the alliance conducts its first combat operation, sending fighter jets to Bosnia-Herzegovina to enforce a no-fly zone.

A year later, NATO puts boots on the ground for the first time when it deploys peacekeepers to Bosnia.

In 1999, it carries out a 78-day bombing campaign in Serbia over Belgrade's bloody crackdown on the breakaway province of Kosovo.