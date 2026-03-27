US allies in NATO upped defence spending 20% last year: report

BRUSSELS: Military spending by America's allies in NATO rose by a fifth year-on-year in 2025 to US$574 billion, new data showed Thursday (Mar 26).



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought higher defence spending by the alliance's 32 member states, pushing Europe to take primary responsibility for its own security.



With the increase by NATO's European members and Canada, all allies are now devoting more than two per cent of gross domestic product to military spending, a goal set in 2014 for 2024, a NATO report said.



Since then, under pressure from Trump, NATO set a new target last year - to reach five per cent by 2035.



In presenting the report, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expected "Allies to show they are on a clear and credible path towards the five per cent" when they hold their next summit in Ankara in July.



The headline target breaks down as 3.5 per cent on core defence spending and 1.5 per cent on a looser range of areas such as infrastructure and cybersecurity.