NATO deploys response force for first time

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday (Feb 25) the alliance was deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster defences in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is still a fluid situation. What we have seen is that the Ukrainian forces are fighting bravely and are actually able to inflict damage on the invading Russian forces," Stoltenberg said after a video summit of NATO leaders.

"It is a full invasion of Ukraine. They are moving towards Kyiv and the stated goal is to change the government of Ukraine."

Stoltenberg's warned that the Kremlin's aggression had created a "new normal", threatening Europe's broader security beyond non-NATO member Ukraine.

"We have already strengthened our deterrence and defence," Stoltenberg said.



"Yesterday, allies activated our defence plans and, as a result, we are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on land, at sea, and in the air to further strengthen our posture and to respond quickly to any contingency."