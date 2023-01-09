NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat

BRUSSELS: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday (Jan 9) said.

The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the United States-led alliance.

The invasion of Ukraine has spurred calls to better harness the combined clout of Europe's economic muscle and US military might to better protect the one billion citizens living in member states.

"This is a key juncture for Euro-Atlantic security and stability, more than ever demonstrating the importance of the transatlantic bond, calling for closer EU-NATO cooperation," said the statement, which is to be released by top NATO and EU officials on Tuesday.

"As the security threats and challenges we are confronted with are evolving in scope and magnitude, we will take our partnership to the next level."