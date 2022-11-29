NATO foreign ministers discuss more winter aid for Kyiv

BUCHAREST, Romania: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will call on allies to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv at a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 29) and Wednesday, after Ukraine's president told residents to brace for another week of cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest will focus on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defence systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well.

Part of this non-lethal aid - goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers - has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his fellow citizens of new Russian attacks this week that could be as bad as last week's, the worst yet, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

Russia acknowledges targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. It denies its intent is to hurt civilians.

"It is going to be a terrible winter for Ukraine, so we are working to strengthen our support for it to be resilient," a senior European diplomat said.

Germany, which holds the G7 presidency, also scheduled a meeting of the Group of Seven rich nations with some partners on the sidelines of the NATO talks as it presses for ways to speed up reconstructing Ukraine's energy infrastructure.