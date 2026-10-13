NATO general sets out tough military response to any 'foolish' Russian attack

BRUSSELS: NATO's top commander warned Russia on Monday (Oct 12) that his forces would destroy "anything and everything" involved in any attack if Moscow was "foolish enough" to launch an assault on alliance territory.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich stressed NATO was a defensive alliance. But he outlined a three-pronged approach of blocking, blunting and breaking enemy forces to make any attack "utterly futile".

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Europe and Russia and lingering concerns among European allies over US President Donald Trump's commitment to NATO's mutual defence pact.

In recent days, Trump has announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin allowing Russia to supply diesel to global markets and renewed his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European governments accuse Moscow of stepping up a campaign of sabotage, drone incursions and cyberattacks against them, while Russia warned last month it could use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to cut off its Kaliningrad exclave.

Grynkewich did not mention Russia by name but much of his message was clearly directed at Moscow. NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept describes Russia as the alliance's most significant security threat.

"If someone is foolish enough to attack us, we will fight," he said. "We will, in short, ensure any attack, against any ally, proves utterly futile."