NATO membership 'impossible' until Russia war ends, says Zelenskyy

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday (Jun 2) he knew it would be "impossible" for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) while Russia was waging war on his country.

Zelenskyy has pressed for Ukrainian membership of the military alliance but allies are divided over how fast that should happen. Western governments are wary of any move that might take NATO closer to war with Russia.

In a joint briefing in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian President Alar Karis, he said joining the alliance was still the best security guarantee for Kyiv.

"But we are adequate people and understand that we will not pull any NATO country into a war," Zelenskyy said.

"And that's why we understand that we won't be a member of NATO while this war is ongoing. Not because we don't want to, because it's impossible."

Separately, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned against any peace initiatives that could help legitimise Russia's seizure of Ukrainian territory, saying a "just and durable" peace effort should address accountability and reconstruction.

Delivering what US officials described as a highlight speech that lays out Washington's view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the war into its 16th month, Blinken said over the coming weeks and months, some countries were likely to call for a ceasefire.

But for any peace effort to be lasting, he laid out, it requires Ukraine's "full participation and assent" and should support Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery, with Moscow paying its share, Blinken added.