NATO begins planning to reset military posture on eastern flank

BRUSSELS: NATO is set to tell its military commanders on Wednesday (Mar 16) to draw up plans for new ways to deter Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including more troops and missile defences in eastern Europe, officials and diplomats said.

While at least 10 of NATO's biggest allies, including the United States, Britain and France, have deployed more troops, ships and warplanes to its eastern flank, and put more on standby, the alliance must still consider how to face up to a new security situation in Europe over the medium term.

Defence ministers from the alliance will order the military advice at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, just over a week before allied leaders, including US President Joe Biden, gather in Brussels on Mar 24.

"We need to reset our military posture for this new reality," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. "Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains."

Ministers will also hear from their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, who is expected to plead for more weapons from individual NATO countries, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's cities continue and the Russian military seeks control of Kyiv.

"We have to continue to show in action our support to Ukraine," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said as he arrived at the NATO meeting.