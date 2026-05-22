NATO ministers sound out US on Trump's 'confusing' troop moves

HELSINGBORG: NATO's European members scrambled on Friday (May 22) to get clarity from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on troop shifts by Washington, as they sought to placate President Donald Trump's ire on Iran ahead of a July summit.

Trump left heads spinning as NATO foreign ministers gathered in the Swedish city of Helsingborg by announcing he would send 5,000 troops to Poland, in an apparent reversal of Washington earlier calling off the planned deployment.

The shift was welcomed by NATO chief Mark Rutte and Poland's foreign minister, but it fuelled concerns about a lack of coordination between the United States and its allies.

"It is confusing indeed, and not always easy to navigate," said Swedish foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

Trump's seeming U-turn came after Washington earlier this month abruptly announced it was withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany following a spat between Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Rubio insisted that the US decisions on troops were "not punitive", and were due to Washington constantly needing to "reexamine" deployments to meet its global needs.

A string of NATO ministers said that US drawdowns on the continent were widely expected as Washington focuses on other threats and Europe ramps up its defences.

"What is important is that it happens in a structured manner, so that Europe is able to build up when the US reduces its presence," Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said.

The meeting in Sweden comes after Trump has lashed out at Europe over its response to his war on Iran - and threatened he could consider quitting NATO.

Diplomats said the aim was to turn the page ahead of the alliance summit in Ankara so that they could focus on showcasing increased spending by Europe.

"The president's views, frankly disappointment, at some of our NATO allies and their response to our operations in the Middle East - they're well documented - that will have to be addressed," Rubio said.

He added that the Ankara summit would be "probably one of the more important leaders' summits in the history of NATO".

In a bid to calm the storm, some European allies have dispatched vessels closer to the region to help in the Strait of Hormuz when the war ends.

"Europeans have heard the message," Rutte said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he did not expect NATO to send its own mission to the region.