NATO plans for large-scale transport of wounded troops in case of Russia war

BERLIN: NATO plans to coordinate the transport of a large number of wounded troops away from front lines in case of a war with Russia, potentially via hospital trains as air evacuations may not be feasible, according to a senior general.

The future scenario for medical evacuations will differ from allies' experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, the head of NATO's logistics command, told Reuters in an interview.

In a conflict with Russia, Western militaries would likely be faced with a much larger war zone, a higher number of injured troops and at least a temporary lack of air superiority close to the front lines, the German general said.

"The challenge will be to swiftly ensure high-quality care for, in the worst case, a great number of wounded," he said without specifying how many injured troops NATO would expect.

The planning for medical evacuations is part of a much broader drive by NATO, prompted by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, to overhaul and boost its ability to deter and defend against any Russian assault.

The German military has said it expects Russia to be able to attack a NATO country as soon as 2029, while Russian President Vladimir Putin casts the West as the aggressor for arming Ukraine. The Ukraine war has caused the sharpest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.