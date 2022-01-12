NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

BRUSSELS: Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting on Wednesday (Jan 12) to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine, amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine.

The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a US-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow denies it is planning an attack. Still, its history of military action in Ukraine and Georgia worries NATO.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will lead Moscow’s delegation at the NATO-Russia Council, the first time it’s convened in over two years.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will also be at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting is due to run for about three hours.

The NATO-Russia Council, their chief forum for talks, was set up two decades ago but full meetings paused when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsupela in 2014. It has met only sporadically since, the last time in July 2019.