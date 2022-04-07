Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas

NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)
NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, next to Australian advisor Mikaela James, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, at The Hotel Brussels, in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)
NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at The Hotel Brussels, in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)
NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pose for a photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)
NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)
07 Apr 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jensen Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (Apr 6), adding that allies had time to help prepare the Ukrainian military.

Speaking a day before NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss more financial, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was planning a "very concentrated" offensive.

"We now see a significant movement of (Russian) troops away from Kyiv to regroup, re-arm and re-supply and shift their focus to the east," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to occupied Crimea," he said before Wednesday's meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg's comments appeared to confirm Moscow's announcement in late March that it was refocusing on "the complete liberation of the Donbas", an industrial region partly under Russian-backed separatist control since 2014.

Related:

Stoltenberg said it would be a new, crucial phase of Russia's Feb 24 invasion, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

"Repositioning of the Russian troops will take some time, some weeks," he said.

He said that: "In that window, it is extremely important that NATO allies provide support".

Foreign ministers on Wednesday and Thursday are set to discuss how to send more anti-tank weapons, ammunition and medical supplies to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expect to attend part of the two-day meeting in Brussels.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia NATO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us