NATO Sec-Gen Stoltenberg passes the torch after a decade capped by Ukraine war

BRUSSELS: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will step down from his role on Tuesday (Oct 1), after 10 years at the helm of the defence alliance.

His legacy is seen as primarily defined by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which transformed the 32-member bloc.

Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will take over as the organisation's next chief.

STOLTENBERG AS NATO’S HEAD

The 65-year-old former Norwegian prime minister has led NATO through its most significant decade since the Cold War.

Stoltenberg was chosen for the role in March 2014, just days after Russia annexed Crimea and started arming separatists in the east of Ukraine.

In response, the alliance’s member countries committed to spending 2 per cent of their national gross domestic product (GDP) on defence to ensure military readiness.

In the same year, NATO ended its 11-year mission in Afghanistan.

Subsequently, Stoltenberg coordinated the alliance’s response to a number of major challenges. They include an attempted coup in Turkiye in 2016, a NATO-sceptical Donald Trump presidency in the United States in 2017, the Turkish invasion of Northern Syria in 2019 and a growing Russian aggression towards the bloc over the years.

Since 2022, NATO has been undergoing its most acute crisis in more than 30 years due to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.