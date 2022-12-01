NATO seeks to buttress Russia's neighbours as Moscow attacks Ukraine on multiple fronts

KYIV: Russia said its forces in eastern Ukraine had edged forward, Kyiv said Moscow was "planning something" in the south and NATO sought on Wednesday (Nov 30) to shore up other countries that fear destabilisation from Moscow.

Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that its troops had repelled six Russian attacks in 24 hours in the eastern Donbas region, while Russian artillery had relentlessly shelled across the Dnipro River, including at Kherson city, in the south.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said electricity had been restored to 65 per cent of consumers in Kherson. Russians have been shelling the southern city since they withdrew earlier this month.

Winter weather has hampered fighting on the ground, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told citizens to expect a major Russian barrage this week on Ukraine's stricken electricity infrastructure, which Moscow has pounded roughly weekly since early October.

"These are President (Vladimir) Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after NATO talks in Bucharest.

Putin has focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilians by bombing more than a third of its energy system supplying power and water, but the strategy will not work, Blinken said.

The US-led military alliance was also concerned about China's cooperation with Russia, Blinken said.

NATO allies offered on Wednesday to help nearby Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding they were all under pressure from Russia.

"If there is one lesson from Ukraine it is that we need to support them now," Stoltenberg told a news conference. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Reuters, "The beast also wants to take control of the Western Balkans".

RUSSIA ATTACKS EAST

Zelenskyy said Russian forces were attacking Ukrainian government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces which make up the eastern Donbas, as well as Kharkiv in the northeast, where Ukraine pushed them back in September.

"The situation at the front is difficult," the president said in his Tuesday night video address.

"Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in the east and "they are planning something in the south", he said, without elaborating.

A teenager was killed when Russia shelled a hospital in the northern Sumy region and another person was killed and one wounded in Russia's Kherson shelling, other officials said.

Russia said later its forces had taken full control of three settlements in the Donetsk region - Andriivka, Belogorovka and Pershye Travnya - and destroyed a warehouse in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region containing US-made HIMARS shells.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.