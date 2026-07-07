NATO summit showcases arms deals in push to win over Trump

ANKARA: NATO allies showcased surging defence spending with new arms contracts worth billions at a summit in Türkiye on Tuesday (Jul 7) as they sought to placate US President Donald Trump's fury over Europe's response to the war with Iran.

The two-day gathering at Ankara's sprawling presidential palace comes a year after NATO members pledged to ramp up security-related spending to five per cent of GDP under pressure from the US leader.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has insisted European countries are "delivering" by bolstering military budgets and moving to take more responsibility for the defence of their continent in the face of Russia.

In bid to impress Trump before he touched down in Ankara, NATO kicked off with a string of arms announcements at a glitzy defence industry forum ahead of the main summit.

"Allies and industry from both sides of the Atlantic will reveal new major projects and sign contracts worth literally billions of dollars," Rutte said.

"These are billions that are invested in our security, boosting our economies and supporting hundreds of thousands of new jobs."

Among the initial deals announced were contracts for new drones, refuelling, and surveillance aircraft designed to bolster Europe's ability to protect itself.

But Trump - still smarting after European countries restricted US forces from using bases to attack Iran - has spent the run-up to the summit slamming allies for not moving fast enough for his liking.

"Ridiculous for the USA to continue along this one-sided path when the relationship is not reciprocal. They were not there for us!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.