Swedish PM says probability Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased

Ankara has been clear it has greater objections concerning Sweden's accession than Finland's and Kristersson said Turkey's position in that regard still remained, meaning the two Nordic countries might not join together as they prefer.

"What we have encountered in recent weeks is that the probability of this happening at different times has increased," Kristersson told a news conference in Stockholm before leaving on a visit to Germany.

"At the end of the day, it is not a matter of whether Sweden becomes a member of NATO, but when."