Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Swedish PM says probability Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Swedish PM says probability Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased

Swedish PM says probability Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden on Mar 7, 2023. (File Photo: TT News Agency/via Reuters/Jonas Ekstromer)

14 Mar 2023 06:02PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday (Mar 14) that the likelihood that Finland joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) military alliance before Sweden had increased, though Swedish membership was only a matter of time.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year but have faced objections from Türkiye which says the two countries harbour members of what it considers terrorist groups. The countries resumed talks on the process in Brussels last week.

Related:

Ankara has been clear it has greater objections concerning Sweden's accession than Finland's and Kristersson said Turkey's position in that regard still remained, meaning the two Nordic countries might not join together as they prefer.

"What we have encountered in recent weeks is that the probability of this happening at different times has increased," Kristersson told a news conference in Stockholm before leaving on a visit to Germany.

"At the end of the day, it is not a matter of whether Sweden becomes a member of NATO, but when."

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

NATO Sweden Finland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.