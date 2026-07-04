Ukraine backers to vow major support at NATO summit

IRAN STATEMENT

The declaration - much like the summit itself - has been kept short to minimise the chances of a bust-up with Trump.



The NATO gathering in Türkiye comes after the US leader lashed out at European countries over their response to his war on Iran.



Diplomats said the declaration will state that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon and call on Tehran to "respect freedom of navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz.



A number of European countries have moved naval assets close to the strait to help keep it open once conditions allow.



But there will be no mention of a potential European or NATO mission in the statement as the situation remains volatile despite a fragile ceasefire deal.



Allies will be hoping to use the summit to convince Trump that they are making good on a pledge made last year to boost defence-related spending to five per cent of GDP by 2035.



Diplomats said the declaration will call for a "stronger Europe in a stronger NATO" as Washington presses its allies to take responsibility for their own defences.



Trump signalled on Thursday that he was still upset at the pace of Europe's spending - saying it was "ridiculous" for the United States to continue its "one sided" relationship to NATO.