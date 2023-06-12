NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

BERLIN: NATO will begin the largest air force deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history on Monday (Jun 12) in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia.

The German-led "Air Defender 23" will run until Jun 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance.

Up to 10,000 people will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports or sea ports within NATO territory.

Presenting the plans last week, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz of the German Luftwaffe said "Air Defender" was conceived in 2018 in part as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine four years before, though he said it was "not targeted at anyone".

He said that while NATO would defend "every centimetre" of its territory, the exercise would not "send any flights, for example, in the direction of Kaliningrad", the Russian enclave bordering alliance member states Poland and Lithuania.