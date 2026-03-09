NATO drills for war in Arctic with focus on civilians being ready

OSLO: NATO began its biennial drills in the Arctic on Monday (Mar 9), this time placing more emphasis on the role of civilians in supporting the military, at a time of high tension over US President Trump's push to take over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark.

The drills, named Cold Response, focus on defending the alliance in the European Arctic, where NATO-members Norway and Finland share a border with Russia, and will run from Mar 9 to 19 this time.

The exercise has now become part of Arctic Sentry, the NATO mission to strengthen its presence in the polar region that was launched to defuse tensions with Trump over Greenland.

Trump insists the US needs Greenland to fend off threats from Russian and Chinese interests in the Arctic, and that Denmark cannot ensure its security. The governments of both Denmark and Greenland say the island is not for sale.

This year, some 25,000 troops from some 14 nations - including the US and Denmark - will take part in Cold Response, mostly across northern Norway and Finland.

The US is expected to have some 4,000 troops present.

Ahead of the exercise, the US military withdrew one squadron of F-35 fighter jets from the exercise. It declined to say whether the war in the Middle East played a role in the decision.

"The US military is a globally deployed force and it is not abnormal for forces to be dynamically re-tasked or reallocated for a host of reasons," a spokesperson for the US Marine Corps Forces Europe told Reuters.