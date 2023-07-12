NATO welcomes Ukraine's membership but stops short of invitation

VILNIUS: NATO leaders said on Tuesday (Jul 11) that Ukraine should be able to join the military alliance at some point in the future but they stopped short of offering Kyiv an immediate invitation, angering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders were meeting at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius as Ukrainian troops struggled to make significant gains in a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion forces occupying parts of the country.

The leaders said in a declaration: "Ukraine's future is in NATO". But they offered no timeline for the process.

"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met," the declaration said, without specifying the conditions Ukraine needs to meet.

NATO did drop a requirement for Ukraine to fulfil what is called a Membership Action Plan (MAP), effectively removing a hurdle on Kyiv's way into the alliance.

Even before the release of the declaration, Zelenskyy had assailed NATO leaders.

"It's unprecedented and absurd when a timeframe is not set, neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership," Zelenskyy said before arriving in Vilnius as a special guest.