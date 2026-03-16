Western allies push back on Trump call for NATO help to reopen Hormuz

LONDON: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and other Western nations pushed back on Monday (Mar 16) on United States President Donald Trump's demand that alliance members help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical conduit for crude oil that Iran has effectively closed.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies to craft a "viable" plan to reopen the waterway, but ruled out a NATO mission, while Berlin insisted it was "not NATO's war".

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted the country's president had already "ruled out the participation of the Polish Armed Forces in this operation" as Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Madrid was "absolutely not" mulling a military contribution.

The lukewarm response from European capitals came after Japan and Australia voiced similar sentiments earlier on Monday, with Canberra noting it would not be sending a navy ship to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump over the weekend called on countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to escort tankers through the strait, warning that refusing would be "very bad for the future of NATO".

Oil prices have jumped after the strait was closed, and on Monday, remained above US$100 as the Iran war moved into a third week. The volatility further underlined the importance of ensuring safe passage for tankers through the vital transport route.

Starmer, who has faced stinging criticism from Trump over Britain's refusal to join the US and Israel in offensive attacks on Iran, told reporters he had discussed the waterway with the US leader on Sunday.

"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts," he said in Downing Street.

"Let me be clear: that won't be, and it's never been envisioned to be, a NATO mission," Starmer said, while also stressing Britain "will not be drawn into the wider war".

"That'll have to be an alliance of partners," he added of any Strait of Hormuz mission.