China holds naval, air patrols near Scarborough Shoal as Philippines, US stage drills

BEIJING: China's military said on Thursday (Apr 30) its naval and air forces held combat readiness patrols near the Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The patrols come in response to annual regional drills from April 20 to May 8, bringing together forces from Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the United States, Japan, Canada and France to showcase advanced weapons capabilities and operational readiness.

The annual Balikatan or "shoulder to shoulder" exercises involve the largest number of participating nations to date, US and Philippine officials have said.

In drills on Monday, they rehearsed coastal defence manoeuvres and tested the ability to work together to protect territorial waters, with tactics such as repelling a mock assault with live fire against designated targets and intercepting threats.

"Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts," the Southern Theatre Command of the Chinese military said in a statement describing Thursday's exercises.

"They are meant to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea."

Later on Thursday, the China Coast Guard also issued a statement saying it carried out "law-enforcement patrols" near the Scarborough Shoal, a major point of contention over sovereignty and fishing rights.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, in response to the Chinese patrols, said its monitoring systems have not validated any unusual or large-scale military activity in the area that matches Beijing's narrative.