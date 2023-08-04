Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 10:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELEKHOVO, Russia: Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had an extra 19 years added to his jail term on Friday (Aug 4) in a criminal case which he and his supporters said was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer.

Navalny, 47, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11 and a half years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared "extremist".

A court at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235km east of Moscow where he is serving his sentences, was trying him on Friday on six separate criminal charges, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organisation.

The audio feed from the court was so poor that it was practically impossible to make out what the judge was saying.

Navalny's team said the judge had added 19 years to his sentences as a result of the new charges. State prosecutors had asked the court to hand him another 20 years in a penal colony.

Dressed in his dark prison uniform and flanked by his lawyers, Navalny smiled at times as he listened to the judge.

In a message posted on social media a day earlier Navalny had predicted he would get a long jail term, but had said it didn't really matter because he was also threatened with separate terrorism charges that could bring another decade.

Navalny had said the purpose of giving him extra jail time was to frighten Russians, but had urged them not to let that happen and to think hard about how best to resist what he called the "villains and thieves in the Kremlin".

The charges relate to his role in his now defunct movement inside Russia, which the authorities said had been trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilise the socio-political situation.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the ruling. "Russia's arbitrary justice system imprisoning Alexei Navalny for another 19 years is pure injustice," she wrote on social media.

"Putin fears nothing more than standing up against war and corruption and for democracy - even from a prison cell. He will not silence critical voices with this."

Related:

Source: Agencies/el

Related Topics

Alexei Navalny Russia Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.