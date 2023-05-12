Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country

BEIJING: Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dwight Howard has triggered a wave of criticism on Chinese social media for calling Taiwan a country in a promotional video with Taiwan's vice president.

The video, released on Wednesday (May 10), showed the US basketball player supporting a campaign for a select number of foreign tourists to spend a night in Taiwan's presidential office building.

"Hello everyone, I'm Dwight Howard, and since I have come to Taiwan I have gained a whole new appreciation of this country," Howard said in the video.

China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan and says the island is not a separate country but part of "one China" governed by Beijing. China says it will never renounce the use of force to enforce its claims.

China's insistence that Taiwan is not a country means that the island is excluded from many international organisations and its athletes compete in international tournaments under the banner "Chinese Taipei".