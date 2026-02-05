Top US news anchor pleads with kidnappers for mother's life

LOS ANGELES: United States news anchor Savannah Guthrie tearfully pleaded with kidnappers to share proof that her 84-year-old mother was still alive in a video posted to her social media on Wednesday (Feb 4) night.

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," Guthrie said, after noting that "voices and images are easily manipulated".

Flanked by family members, the 54-year-old NBC News co-host of the morning programme Today addressed kidnappers directly, weeping.

"We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen."

Police in Arizona said on Monday they believed Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home in Pima County after she went missing on Sunday under suspicious circumstances.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," local sheriff Chris Nanos told a press conference on Monday, describing the home as a "crime scene".