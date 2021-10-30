Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers

WASHINGTON: Effective vaccines, without a needle: Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have doubled down on efforts to create patches that deliver life-saving drugs painlessly to the skin, a development that could revolutionise medicine.

The technique could help save children's tears at doctors' offices, and help people who have a phobia of syringes.

Beyond that, skin patches could assist with distribution efforts, because they don't have cold-chain requirements - and might even heighten vaccine efficacy.

A new mouse study in the area, published in the journal Science Advances, showed promising results.

The Australian-US team used patches measuring 1 sq cm that were dotted with more than 5,000 microscopic spikes, "so tiny you can't actually see them", David Muller, a virologist at the University of Queensland and co-author of the paper, told AFP.

These tips have been coated with an experimental vaccine, and the patch is clicked on with an applicator that resembles a hockey puck. "It's like you get a good flick on the skin," said Muller.

The researchers used a so-called "subunit" vaccine that reproduces the spikes that dot the surface of the coronavirus.