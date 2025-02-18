Israel will begin negotiations on next phase of Gaza ceasefire this week, minister says

JERUSALEM: Israel will begin indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal this week and it demands a complete demilitarisation of the enclave, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Negotiations for the second phase of the deal were supposed to start on Feb 2 but Qatar, who together with Egypt and the United States is mediating between the sides, said the talks have not officially started yet.

"It will happen this week," Saar told a press conference in Jerusalem.

Israel had given mixed signals in the past few weeks over its engagement in the talks over the next stage of the three-phased ceasefire, which came into effect on Jan 19 with the stated goal of permanently ending the Gaza war.

The ceasefire deal, which includes the return of 33 Israeli hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, has remained on track despite a series of setbacks and accusations of violations that had threatened to derail it.

But negotiations over the second stage are expected to be tough because they include issues like the administration of post-war Gaza, on which large gaps between the sides appear to persist.

"We will not accept the continued presence of Hamas or any other terrorist organisation in Gaza," Saar said.

But he added that if the negotiations are constructive, Israel will remain engaged and may prolong the first phase of the ceasefire, which is meant to last six weeks.

"If we will see there is a constructive dialogue with a possible horizon of getting to an agreement (then) we will make this timeframe work longer," Saar said.