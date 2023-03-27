Will Nepal be made to pick between US and China in geopolitical dance?

With tensions between the US and China showing no signs of abating, and a looming India as its neighbour, the new Nepalese government has to balance its relations with all the countries, each with its own competing interests.

A BALANCING ACT

Prime Minister Dahal is viewed by some in both Washington and Delhi as a pro-China politician.

In the last two months, the US under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland and United States Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power, have visited Nepal to step up Washington’s influence there.

They announced new investments, including more than a billion dollars in clean energy and a grant of nearly US$60 million to strengthen civil society in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Beijing increased its foreign direct investments in Nepal by US$115 million last year.

The complex geopolitical situation is made even more challenging with the involvement of its neighbour India.