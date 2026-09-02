Nepal disaster a climate 'warning signal': foreign minister

KATHMANDU: A devastating glacial collapse in Nepal that unleashed deadly floods was a "warning signal" of the growing risks climate change poses to the Himalayan nation, its foreign minister told AFP on Tuesday (Sep 1).
"We believe that this disaster should be seen as a warning signal to the risk that climate change poses to Nepal," Shisir Khanal said in an interview with AFP nearly a week after the tsunami-like wave of freezing water, rocks and debris carved a trail of destruction.
More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered, and nearly 4,500 people are missing in Nepal as well as across the Chinese border in Tibet.
Khanal invited international support based on climate justice rather than charity, noting that his largely rural nation of 30 million people accounts for a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions compared with industrialised nations.
"We call upon the international community to take the changing climate in the Himalayas in an urgent light," he said.
"The support to Nepal should not be just seen from an angle of aid or charity, but should be seen from a perspective of climate justice as well."
CLIMATE CHANGE IS CAUSING GLACIERS TO MELT
The disaster has affected people's lives and public infrastructure, the minister said, underscoring the need for long-term support to help Nepal adapt to and mitigate the growing challenges of climate change.
While the exact cause of the glacial collapse is unclear, climate change is causing glaciers to melt worldwide, increasing the risk of such disasters.
Scientists say the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range, are melting faster as global temperatures rise.
"We have to seek not just the preservation of mountains, but also seek support for adaptation and mitigation of the challenges that climate change is bringing to Nepal - and this region as well," he said.
"In the longer term, it will have even further impact downstream, in the entire South Asia, as the ice melts."
"RESILIENT NATION"
Glaciers in the wider Himalayan and Hindu Kush ranges are a crucial water source for around 240 million people in the mountainous regions, as well as for another 1.65 billion people in the South Asian and Southeast Asian river valleys below.
"It impacts the entirety of Himalayan region's civilisation," Khanal said.
"We are a downstream community for China, and an upstream community of India, and the Himalayan rivers impact all of us," he added.
The glacial collapse has highlighted the need to speed up data-sharing mechanisms to alert to any similar catastrophes, said the minister.
"Since the disaster, China has shared a lot of data, especially for this region where this particular disaster occurred," he said.
"This disaster does give more impetus and urgency to us to build the mechanism in a much significantly faster timeline."
While Nepal is now in mourning, Khanal said people should still come to visit.
"We're in a moment of sorrow and grief," he said.
"But this is very resilient nation... Nepal still remains open."