Nepal disaster a climate 'warning signal': foreign minister

KATHMANDU: A devastating glacial collapse in Nepal that unleashed deadly floods was a "warning signal" of the growing risks climate change poses to the Himalayan nation, its foreign minister told AFP on Tuesday (Sep 1).

"We believe that this disaster should be seen as a warning signal to the risk that climate change poses to Nepal," Shisir Khanal said in an interview with AFP nearly a week after the tsunami-like wave of freezing water, rocks and debris carved a trail of destruction.

More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered, and nearly 4,500 people are missing in Nepal as well as across the Chinese border in Tibet.

Khanal invited international support based on climate justice rather than charity, noting that his largely rural nation of 30 million people accounts for a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions compared with industrialised nations.

"We call upon the international community to take the changing climate in the Himalayas in an urgent light," he said.

"The support to Nepal should not be just seen from an angle of aid or charity, but should be seen from a perspective of climate justice as well."