More than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in flood-hit region of Nepal, official says

KATHMANDU: More than 100 foreign trekkers are stranded at different locations after the flooding of a river in central Nepal at the weekend swept away hiking trails and bridges, an official said on Monday (Oct 12).

Authorities rescued 321 people, including 12 foreigners, on Monday after a pre-dawn landslide at the weekend in Gorkha district, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked ​the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to downstream flooding. The army said the rescue operation would continue on Tuesday, even as the water level in the river had receded.

The river is ​a tributary of the Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.

There were no reports of fatalities in the flood, but five villagers were out of contact after black muddy sludge and debris washed away homes and damaged infrastructure, including three hydroelectric plants, national disaster authorities said.

Bhuwan Raj Ojha, an official of the Manaslu Conservation Area Project that includes a popular trekking route, said there were more than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in different areas who could not return because part of the trail had been swept away.

"Those hikers who want to return because of the flood need to be rescued. Those who want to continue their trekking can do so from locations that are safe," Ojha told Reuters from Gorkha.

"There are restaurants and tea houses along the route. They are safe."