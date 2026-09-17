Nepal raises flood missing toll by nearly 1,000 people to 6,150

KATHMANDU: Nepal's disaster authority said Wednesday (Sep 16) it had sharply revised up the number of people considered missing after the Aug 26 flood to 6,150, following data collection and verification in affected districts.



"We have been collecting details on the missing people from the district offices, and revised the data after verification," disaster authority spokeswoman Shanti Mahat told AFP.



The figure rose from 5,179 reported a day earlier.



The number of bodies retrieved stands at 1,403 bodies, 105 of which had been identified, according to the disaster agency.



Across the border in China, the toll is 43 dead and 519 missing, according to state media.



The combined toll from the deadly glacial mountain collapse on the Nepal-China border from both nations now stands at 1,446 people dead and at least 6,669 missing.



Several hundred foreigners, including tourists and pilgrims, are among the missing.