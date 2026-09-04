'No matter how far away she is, I will bring her home': Husband searches for wife missing in Nepal disaster

A DESPERATE SEARCH

Guan first tried to reach his wife from Tibet – flying to Shigatse before travelling by road towards Gyirong. But access had been cut off.



He eventually flew to Nepal instead.

He has been in contact with the Chinese embassy in Nepal since disaster struck.



Since arriving, Guan has searched six hospitals and shelters around Kathmandu for any sign of his wife. So far, he has found none.



For days, he also tried to shield their nine-year-old son and his wife’s parents from the full extent of what had happened.



“I didn't tell them what I was going to do. I just said I had something urgent to attend to,” he said.



“I didn't dare tell my mother-in-law that the road was sealed off. I just told them I had arrived and that the Chinese rescue efforts were progressing smoothly, just to reassure them. But I can no longer hide the truth.”



A video Guan obtained of his wife’s workplace only deepened his fears. It showed the river shifting course and eroding part of the project site, destroying the workers’ camp.



“From this video, we have a bad feeling. But as family members, we still need answers to account to the family,” he said.