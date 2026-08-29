Rain, risks of more floods complicate Chinese rescue in Tibet mudslide

BURIED ROADS

Footage from Chinese media on Thursday and Friday showed roads submerged by mud up to three kilometres (2 miles) from the border, as rescuers climbed over fallen branches and rocks towards the main disaster site.



Rescuers needed to plough through mud at least 1.5 metres thick, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



Officials in Gyirong County asked volunteer groups to refrain from visiting the area to ensure "safe and orderly" rescue operations, according to a statement shared by local media on Friday.



The Tibet Autonomous Region is largely inaccessible to foreign journalists, who are generally only allowed to visit on government-organised trips.



Communications at the worst-hit site remained down on Friday.