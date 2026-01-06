Nestle recalls infant formula batches across Europe on food safety concerns

LONDON: Nestle is recalling specific batches of its ⁠SMA, BEBA and NAN infant formula and follow-on formula in countries across Europe due to the potential presence of a toxin that could lead to nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

The widespread product recall, which began on a smaller scale in December, is a headache for new ‍Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil, who is ⁠trying ‍to kickstart growth with a company-wide portfolio review after a period of management turmoil.

The KitKat-to-Nescafe maker said late on Monday (Jan 5) that ⁠no illnesses or symptoms had so far been confirmed in connection with any of the products ‍recalled.

"Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially impacted infant nutrition products," a Nestle spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Nestle recalled batches of its SMA, BEBA and NAN products in Austria, ‌Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and Britain, warning of the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by some ‍strains of ‌the Bacillus cereus bacterium.

"Cereulide is highly heat stable, meaning it is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water or when making the infant milk," said Britain's Food Standards Agency. "If consumed, it can lead to rapid onset of symptoms."

Austria's health ministry said the recall ‌affected more than 800 products from more than 10 Nestle factories and that it was the largest product recall in the company's history.

A Nestle spokesperson could not verify those figures.

Nestle published batch numbers for products sold in various countries that should not be consumed and said it was working to minimise any potential supply disruption.

It said it had identified the potential risk at one of its factories in the ‌Netherlands.