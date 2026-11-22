HERZLIYA, Israel: The parties of caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot launched a new round of talks on Sunday (Nov 22) over whether to form a coalition government, with Netanyahu's party insisting on keeping his main policies.

Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud began their confab at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, an AFP journalist on the scene said, following a first round of talks last Sunday.

A former army chief of staff, Eisenkot has until Dec 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, after October elections failed to give either camp an absolute majority.

His 48-member bloc, which needs 61 lawmakers to reach a majority, remains divided over whether to build a coalition through an alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties, a rapprochement with Arab parties or a national unity government with Likud.

Netanyahu is pushing for a national unity government, which could see a rotation of the role of prime minister between the two men, a mechanism already tried in Israel.

Such an arrangement could allow Netanyahu to keep his political protection against the corruption charges he faces, as well as continue to oppose the creation of an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that preceded the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023.

But that prospect runs up against Eisenkot's refusal to serve in a Cabinet led by Netanyahu, against whom he centred his campaign.

His ally Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister, also reiterated on Saturday his refusal to join a coalition with "Netanyahu or his bloc, under any circumstances".