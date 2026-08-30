Netanyahu condemns settler attack in flashpoint West Bank village

QUSRA, Palestinian Territories: Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Qusra in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday (Aug 29), after nearly three weeks of tension in the area, drawing rare condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier in August, a group of settlers began blocking supplies from entering Palestinian houses on the outskirts of the village near Nablus, trapping residents inside and drawing unusually strong criticism from the US ambassador.

Weeks later, Israeli forces continue to operate in the area while settlers still roam the surrounding hills.

On Saturday, Qusra residents and the military said dozens of settlers had descended on the village, throwing stones at residents and barricading themselves inside a house while Palestinians were inside.

In nearby Jalud, NBC News said masked settlers attacked and injured members of its reporting team and a Palestinian woman it had gone to interview.

"I strongly condemn the criminal acts of violence committed in the villages of Qusra and Jalud by a handful of rioters who are violating the law, causing a grave injustice to the law-abiding Jewish community, interfering with the IDF in carrying out its missions, and harming Israel's standing in the world," Mr Netanyahu said in a statement.

President Isaac Herzog also condemned the attack in Qusra, while Israel's foreign ministry called the violence "a disgrace".

In Qusra, resident Yussef Abdul Kareem Hassan told AFP that a handful of villagers were doing work on a house on Saturday when they were approached by a small group of settlers.

The settlers then called for backup and returned with dozens more, Mr Hassan said, adding that they surrounded the Palestinians inside the house and began throwing stones.

AFP footage of Qusra on Saturday showed dozens of Israeli forces deployed to the site.