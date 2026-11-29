TEL AVIV: Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot worked to close major differences between them on Sunday (Nov 29) after the outgoing leader, fighting for his political survival, offered to form a unity government with a rotating premiership.

During two hours of talks in Tel Aviv, the two men tried to tackle their deep divide after last month's inconclusive elections. Eisenkot, tasked with forming the next government, has pledged to do so by the Dec 6 deadline.

After a security briefing, "the two then turned to discuss the formation of a national unity government", Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party said in a joint statement.

"The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them."

The parties' negotiating teams, however, cancelled a scheduled meeting, Israeli media said.

Netanyahu's coalition offer constitutes an about-face from Israel's longest-serving leader, who has previously rejected such an option. Some of his opponents dismissed the proposal.

But Eisenkot offered to hold the meeting on Sunday to see if Likud was "serious".

The elections in late October left neither of Israel's two main political blocs with a majority, but Eisenkot was requested to form a government by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.