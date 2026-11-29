TEL AVIV: Talks between Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot aimed at reaching an agreement on a unity government began Sunday (Nov 29) in Tel Aviv.

The discussions at the defence ministry follow a surprise offer from Netanyahu proposing a unity government with a rotating premiership that would be headed first by Eisenkot.

The country held inconclusive polls in late October that left neither of its two main political blocs with a majority, but Eisenkot was the one tasked with forming a government by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet tomorrow," Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement late Saturday.

Proposing a unity government with Eisenkot's bloc in a social media post, Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside ... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister".

That prompted Eisenkot to respond with an offer of his own for Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party.

In a statement, he said: "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours."

The day before, Eisenkot had vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the deadline of Dec 6, without using an option of a 14-day extension.

BLOODSTAINED GOVERNMENT

Eisenkot had been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but has instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct negotiations with Likud.

On Friday, however, the former military chief accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections.

Then on Saturday, he said the party had not responded to a "detailed proposal" put forward earlier.

His broad bloc has faced divisions over whether to forge alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists or form a unity government with Likud.

Netanyahu's other opponents on Saturday scoffed at his offer of a rotating premiership.

Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without joining it, said "this bloodstained, neglectful government must go", referring to the outgoing Netanyahu-led administration.

Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, called Netanyahu's offer "yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement".