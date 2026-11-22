Such an arrangement could allow Netanyahu to keep his political protection against the corruption charges he faces, as well as continue to oppose the creation of an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that preceded the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023.



But that prospect runs up against Eisenkot's refusal to serve in a cabinet led by Netanyahu, against whom he centred his campaign.



His ally Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister, also reiterated on Saturday his refusal to join a coalition with "Netanyahu or his bloc, under any circumstances".

NATIONAL "UNITY"?

On Saturday, Yashar presented the resumption of talks as "a genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government", saying that Eisenkot had asked his representatives to explore all options.



But Likud immediately laid down several conditions for its participation in a unity government, a formula backed by Netanyahu.



Among other things, it demands an end to "all personal attacks and incitement to hatred" targeting Netanyahu and his government.



It also called for bringing together "all the parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the nation‑state of the Jewish people", without the participation of Arab parties.



Netanyahu and his allies regularly target Arab parties, which secured a record 19 seats in the legislature and are opposed to Netanyahu remaining in power.