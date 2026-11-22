HERZLIYA, Israel: The parties of caretaker Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot concluded a new round of talks on Sunday (Nov 22) without reaching an agreement on a possible coalition government, which would require concessions from both sides.

Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud met for four hours at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, following a first round of discussions last Sunday.

"The latest round of coalition talks ... has concluded. The two sides outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues and discussed them in detail," the two parties said in a joint statement.

"A follow-up meeting will be held," they added, without specifying a date or revealing any other details.

A former army chief of staff, Eisenkot has until Dec 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14‑day extension, after October elections failed to give either camp an absolute majority.

His 48-member bloc, which needs 61 lawmakers to reach a majority, remains divided over whether to build a coalition through an alliance with ultra‑Orthodox parties, a rapprochement with Arab parties, or a national unity government with Likud.

Netanyahu is pushing for a national unity government, which could see a rotation of the premiership between the two men, a mechanism already tried in Israel.