Israel's Netanyahu says occupied Golan Heights Israeli 'for eternity'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday (Dec 9) that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would remain Israeli "for eternity".
Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity".
Israel captured most of the mountainous plateau from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and has occupied it ever since, repelling a Syrian attempt at reconquest in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Netanyahu said that Israeli control of the high ground "ensures our security and sovereignty".
The United Nations and Israel's neighbours denounced the move, with a UN spokesman on Monday saying Israel's actions were "a violation" of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria.
Netanyahu said on Sunday that the collapse of the Assad government and the Syrian army abandoning its posts had invalidated the agreement.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said the takeover of the buffer zone was "a limited and temporary step we took for security reasons".
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller voiced understanding of Israel's actions which, he said, "are not permanent" and "ultimately, what we want to see is lasting stability between Israel and Syria, and that means we support all sides upholding the 1974 disengagement agreement".