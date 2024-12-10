Israel's Netanyahu says occupied Golan Heights Israeli 'for eternity'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday (Dec 9) that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would remain Israeli "for eternity".



Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the territory during his first term and said "the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity".



Israel captured most of the mountainous plateau from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and has occupied it ever since, repelling a Syrian attempt at reconquest in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.



Netanyahu said that Israeli control of the high ground "ensures our security and sovereignty".