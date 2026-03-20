Netanyahu says Iran 'decimated', Israel 'acted alone' in strike on gas field

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (Mar 19) that Iran is being "decimated" and it is unclear who is in charge, even as the Islamic Republic kept up attacks on Gulf oil and gas targets that have jolted global markets.

Nearly three weeks into the Middle East war launched by Israel and the United States, Netanyahu said Tehran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

"We are winning, and Iran is being decimated," he said at a press conference.

Netanyahu hailed his cooperation with US President Donald Trump and said, without providing a specific timeframe, that he sees "this war ending a lot faster than people think".

His comments came after the US said there was no deadline to end the war that the two countries launched against Iran on Feb 28.

Netanyahu also insisted Israel "acted alone" with Wednesday's strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, which supplies about 70 per cent of Iran's domestic needs.