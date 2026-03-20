Netanyahu says Iran 'decimated', Israel 'acted alone' in strike on gas field

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (Mar 19) that Iran is being "decimated" and it is unclear who is in charge, even as the Islamic Republic kept up attacks on Gulf oil and gas targets that have jolted global markets.

Nearly three weeks into the Middle East war launched by Israel and the United States, Netanyahu said Tehran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

"We are winning, and Iran is being decimated," he said at a press conference.

Netanyahu hailed his cooperation with US President Donald Trump and said, without providing a specific timeframe, that he sees "this war ending a lot faster than people think".

His comments came after the US said there was no deadline to end the war that the two countries launched against Iran on Feb 28.

Netanyahu also insisted Israel "acted alone" with Wednesday's strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, which supplies about 70 per cent of Iran's domestic needs.

Trump indicated that he did not know in advance about Israel's raid on Iran's South Pars. But he said he had told Netanyahu not to hit Iranian gas fields again.

"We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something" that the United States opposes, Trump said.

Netanyahu rejected suggestions that he had dragged Trump into the conflict, implying that he was the junior partner in the joint assault on Iran.

"Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?" Netanyahu said. "He didn't need any convincing," he added.

At the press conference, Netanyahu also said he was "not sure who's running Iran right now".

"Mojtaba, the replacement ayatollah, has not shown his face," he said, in a reference to Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war.

"We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command, we're seeing cracks in the field," Netanyahu said.